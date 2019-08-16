

A good news update about a young Windsor boy who had a tumour on his spinal chord.

Hunter Gaudette was unable to walk at 18 months old due to the tumour, but now he’s dancing around and ready to start Junior Kindergarten.

Gaudette had surgery in 2017 and about a year later started intensive physiotherapy. Soon after, took his first steps.

His mom posted an adorable video on Facebook of Hunter dancing around to his favourite song.