WINDSOR -- Workers with the Canadian Border Service Agency are reminding their employer that they are currently working without a contract by holding a rally in Windsor.

The CBSA workers tell CTV News their contract expired in 2018 and they are asking for a new agreement that is fair.

Customs and Immigration Union president Jean Pierre Fortin says they are rallying on Monday to make it extremely clear to the government that they mean business.

One of the concerns the union has is the lack of tools border officials are provided, compared to other police forces.

“It seems to be a nightmare in every single situation that they're being denied of accommodations," says Fortin.

Another major point in the contract talks according to Fortin is pension.

"After 25 years we want to be able to take our pension,” he says. “It's not a full pension but we'd like to have that option like any police forces in Canada."

If a deal isn't reached soon Fortin says there will be some concern.

“There will probably be impacts on the border," adds Fortin.

The union represents roughly 500 workers at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge.

Fortin says the last contract took four years.

The CIU will be meeting with CBSA at the end of January.

The workers have been without a contract since June, 18, 2018.