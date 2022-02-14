Windsor blockade causes 'long term, serious damage': auto insiders

Although the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge lasted for a week, experts say it has caused serious problems for Canada-U.S. relations.

“People in the United States raise this question of ‘is it really secure to have a supply chain that goes across the Canada-U.S. border when something like this can happen?’” says Bill Anderson, director of the Cross Border Institute at the University of Windsor.

The Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Ont. with Detroit, Michigan is the busiest border crossing in North American.

It was closed for the better part of a week, because of a blockade by anti-COVID mandate protestors.

“I think some long-term serious damage has been done,” says Anderson.

He adds this was not a “good time” to call into question the security of the cross-border supply chain.

“There’s going to be a lot of reorganization of supply chain because the supply chain’s going to be fundamentally different, because there’s different types of equipment going into the vehicles,” says Anderson.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association agrees.

“I just came back from Washington last week where we were trying to work Canada into that buy American legislation. Now that’s all blown up,” says Volpe.

Volpe says between $300-$400 million in trade crosses the Windsor-Detroit border every day.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the blockade cost about $390 million each day.

The blockade idled manufacturing facilities on both sides of the border for most of the week of Feb. 7.

Many resumed production Monday, after the bridge reopened after police spent the weekend clearing the blockade and arresting more than 40 protestors and towing more than 30 vehicles to reopen Huron Church Road.

With the blockade seemingly behind them, the owners of the Ambassador Bridge are already calling for heightened security to make sure it’s never closed again because of a protest.

Here is the news release by chairman Matt Moroun:

“On behalf of the Detroit International Bridge Company and the thousands of hard-working people on both sides of the U.S. and Canadian border, I’d like to thank everyone who came together to reopen the Ambassador Bridge. I would also like to recognize the hard working truck drivers who exercised their right to free speech and made their voices heard.

This week has shown the world just how much our shared economies rely on border crossings like the Ambassador Bridge. They are critical pipelines that supply the goods we need to keep our factories going, our neighbors working and our economies thriving.

In light of the events of this week, I suggest a call to action. After the events of 9-11 our cities, states, and the countries of Canada and the U.S. all pulled together to ensure our international commerce continued to thrive. Now we must join together to come up with an actionable plan that will protect and secure all border crossings in the Canada/U.S. corridor and ensure that this kind of disruption to critical infrastructure will never happen again. Meanwhile, we at the Detroit International Bridge Company look forward to getting back to work and ensuring the goods we all rely on are transported safely between our two nations, supporting our shared economies, for years to come.”

John D’Agnolo, president of Unifor local 200 agrees with the idea the border needs to be protected from being shut down by protest.

“We gotta make sure, that on both sides of the border we don’t have those issues,” says D’Agnolo.

He says Ford employees went back to work, but admitted it might take some time for production to ramp right back up to normal.

“That’s what we survive on, is those products going across that border,” says D’Agnolo. “And if they’re not going across, I have people out of work, and they’re not being paid, so I’m happy that that border is open.”