Windsor blazes new trails with partnership

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac were joined by top managers of Motor City Community Credit Union to unveil one of two signs along the Clairview Bikeway trail, welcoming a partnership with the credit union.

“This type of partnership helps us to deliver results for parks and recreation offerings by improving our open spaces, increasing safety and accessibility in city parks, and encouraging healthy active living options for residents and visitors alike,” said Dilkens.

Under the arrangement, the financial institution has committed $25,000 over the next five years to help maintain the 2.1 kilometer trail which connects the Ganatchio Trail to Wyandotte Street East.

It follows the route of the historic St. Clair Electric Railway, and is now used by walkers, joggers, cyclists, and more.

“With the five-year sponsorship of Clairview Bikeway Trail, we hope residents will enjoy active living with their families on this quiet stretch of a beautiful multi-use trail,” said Robert Griffith, CEO, Motor City Community Credit Union.

City officials say multi-use trails not only increase the availability for wider public use but also benefits the environment with the hundreds of trees planted alongside new trail systems.

Council has also increased investments in maintaining and upgrading multi-use trails, and private partnerships have added wayfinding signage for safety while also increasing the visual community support to the trails effort overall.

There are now more than 140 kilometres of multi-use trails in Windsor, an increase of 12 kilometres since 2019.