WINDSOR, ONT. -- A pet budgie from Windsor has been selected from over 60,000 entries to star in a Pet Valu calendar.

Lemon will soon be gracing the walls of homes across Canada in Pet Valu’s 2021 fundraising calendar to support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Lemon can say “hey Siri,” “please,” “pretty bird,” and can mimic the sounds of kisses, screenshots, zippers, typing and text tones.

The budgie is featured as October.

The annual calendar contains photos of 17 Canadian pets, including dogs, cats, a hamster, a hedgehog and Lemon. It’s available for a give-what-you-can donation at all Pet Valu stores across Canada starting Monday.

All of the donations go to support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.