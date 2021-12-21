Windsor billboard with 'critical' spelling error taken down

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor billboard with a “critical” spelling mistake has been taken down and replaced by something else altogether.

The original ad read "Thank you Windsor Regional Hospital. Your care is critcal.” It featured a picture of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The spelling mistake that went unnoticed when the billboard was being created was the second "i" in critical had been missed.

Douglas Marketing Group took responsibility for the error and the billboard was taken down Monday morning, replaced by an ad for payday loans.

On Sunday hospital CEO David Musyj told CTV News "it's disappointing that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and this is what people are worried about."

In a tweet on Monday, WRH commented on the interest the spelling mistake has garnered, posting “We now know how to get people’s attention. It is “CRITCAL” you get your booster. If you are 18 years + 84 days past 2nd dose book your appt for this “CRITCAL”3rd dose.”