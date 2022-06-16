Windsor Bicycling Committee to offer parking service on fireworks night

Looking for a way to get downtown to watch the Ford fireworks? Consider cycling, the Windsor Bicycling Committee (WBC) has parking covered.

The WBC will offer free bike parking services for cyclists attending fireworks night this year.

The committee saw over 100 cyclists take advantage of the service last time the Ford fireworks were held in 2019.

“Our Committee’s role at its root is to try to promote cycling in our community. By providing a secure and monitored space for people to leave their bikes we are removing a barrier that will encourage more people to consider riding their bike to this amazing event,” said Ward 9 Coun. And WBC chair Kieran McKenzie.

Fireworks night brings thousands of people to the riverfront each year, making cycling a good option to avoid road closures and some traffic, McKenzie said.

“Most cyclists attending Fireworks will beat the motorized vehicular traffic and not have to compete or pay for parking. For many people cycling can be the safest and most efficient way to attend Fireworks in the downtown core,” he said.

The parking service will be offered on Monday, June 27 at Charles Clark Square from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cyclists will be able to lock up their bikes within the corral space which will be monitored while they enjoy the show.