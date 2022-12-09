Windsor battery plant progress update: Home demolished and build going 'vertical'

The house at 3455 Banwell Road has now been demolished in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) The house at 3455 Banwell Road has now been demolished in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver