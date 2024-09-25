WINDSOR
Windsor-based GreenShield recognized as a leading non-profit

GreenShield's headquarters in Windsor, Ont. (Source: GreenShield) GreenShield's headquarters in Windsor, Ont. (Source: GreenShield)
Windsor-based benefits company, GreenShield, has been recognized as a leading non-profit, part of Fortune’s Change the World List 2024

The company called this recognition the “most sought-after and highest recognition in social impact, business results and degree of innovation.”

“We are deeply honoured to be included on Fortune’s Change the World list,” said Zahid Salman, president and CEO of GreenShield.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change and fostering a healthier, more equitable society. As a non-profit, our social mission has been our driving force for nearly 70 years and this recognition further validates our efforts.”

In order to be recognized on the list, GreenShield was a top contender in measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation.

Fortune highlighted GreenShield’s Creating Shared Value (CSV) model, adding it seamlessly integrates their social impact and business growth.

“Our unique CSV model intertwines purpose, passion and performance to make GreenShield a stronger force for good,” said Mandy Mail, executive vice president of GreenShield Cares.

“It’s not your typical corporate social responsibility, philanthropy or even sustainability, but rather a new sustainable way forward.”

GreenShield said it is dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change and fostering a healthier, more equitable society.

