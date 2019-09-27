

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- Windsor police say an alert bank employee helped stop a suspected fraud.

Officers responded to the report of a fraud in progress at a bank located in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

The male suspect left the bank on foot and a description was obtained. Officers attended the area and quickly located the suspect.

Police say the suspect was attempting to wire-transfer a large sum of money to an account in another country.

The bank employee became suspicious of the transaction and suspected the man was attempting a fraud while using fake identification.

Police say it was confirmed the account the suspect was attempting to transfer money from did not belong to him.

The suspect was arrested without incident and the fraudulent identification presented to the bank was seized.

Officers say the man also had personal information belonging to the victim.

Through investigation, the true identity of the suspect was obtained and confirmed.

Officers in the Financial Crimes Unit continued the investigation and learned that on Sept. 18, the suspect was successful in transferring a large sum of money to an out-of-country account from the same account he attempted to transfer money from the following day.

James McGowan, 63, from Montreal, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, five counts of possessing an identity document of another person, two counts of uttering forged document, two counts of personation and identity theft

Investigators believe there is a potential for other victims and would like to remind the public to be vigilant with keeping an eye on banking transactions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.