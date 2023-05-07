Windsor Ave house fire causes estimated $100K in damages

Four people have been displaced following a downtown house fire.

Fire crews, paramedics and police responded to the blaze in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene show flames and heavy smoke coming from the top floor or roof of the home.

Fire crews, police and paramedics responded to an upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Officials say there were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.