Windsor auto parts company receives $80,616 from province, adds 24 jobs

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor auto parts company is receiving $80,616 from the province to help move some operations in-house as part of a program aimed at boosting competitiveness in the auto sector.

The Ontario government is investing an additional $12 million in auto parts companies through the next phase of the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP) to drive competition and “position Ontario as a North American hub for building the car of the future.”

“By helping Ontario-based companies grow in the globally competitive auto parts industry, O-AMP plays an integral part in the next phase of Driving Prosperity ― The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The auto and manufacturing sectors are cornerstones of Ontario’s economy, providing good jobs for local families and workers. Through O-AMP, our government is creating the right economic climate to encourage investment, innovation and growth.”

The province says the relaunched O-AMP program is helping small and medium-sized automotive parts suppliers make Ontario a world-leader in the future of manufacturing.

The program is aimed at helping to make suppliers better, stronger and faster by investing in technology adoption and or training in lean manufacturing.

APAG Eletronik Corp in Windsor which specialized in the design, development and production of concept lighting, electronic control units, assembled printed circuit boards (PCBs) and finished components for the automotive industry was granted $80,616 to purchase a Quick Vision Measuring Machine and its related software and training to move weekly subcontracted inspections in-house, saving the company about $70,000 per year in production costs. O-AMP funding of $80,614 was matched by an investment by APAG Electronik of $80,616.

The project helped the company add 24 jobs.

The province says more than 100 projects are either underway or completed under the program and are expected to create around 613 new jobs.