Windsor ATV driver air-lifted to hospital after swerving to avoid turkey: OPP

A 59-year-old Windsor resident was air-lifted to hospital after swerving to avoid hitting a turkey while driving an ATV.

Members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Friday at 7:30 p.m., involving an ATV on Highway 60 near Spectacle Lake Road, in the Township of South Algonquin.

Police say the lone operator had swerved to avoid hitting a turkey resulting in a rollover collision. In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, a wild turkey walks through a residential neighborhood in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Collin Binkley)

The driver was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, and later was air-lifted by ORNGE to a secondary hospital for further assessment.

No tow was required. No charges were laid.

Police remind drivers that swerving to avoid an animal can lead to a loss of control and serious injuries. Slowing your vehicle will allow for more time to react should an animal cross your path.