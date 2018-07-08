

CTV Windsor





Congratulations to three members of the Windsor Athletics Club who competed at the National Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.

The big winner of the meet was Noelle Montcalm who took home a gold in the women's 400 meter hurdles with a time of 56.69 seconds.

Montcalm's win enters her into the North American, Central America and Caribbean Championships in Toronto in August.

Other winners include Corey Bellemore who finished third in the men's 1500 metre.

And Brandon McBride picked up silver in the senior men's 800m.