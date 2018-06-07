

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s minivan plant has received an energy conservation leadership award for upgrades to the paint shop.

The retrofits achieved a 30 per cent annual energy savings to the existing chilled water system to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Company spokespeople say the savings amount is equivalent to the emissions generated by nearly 21 Canadian homes annually.

The plant builds the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, and a new vehicle rolls off the line every 48 seconds.

It takes approximately 27 hours to complete a vehicle, and 8 to10 of those hours are spent in the paint shop.

Some FCA Executives and plant employees picked up the award at a ceremony during the Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Summit in Toronto last week.