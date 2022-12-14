Windsor Assembly Plant workers step up amid set backs
Workers at Stellantis stepped up in a big way to help Sparky's Toy Drive despite continued setbacks at Windsor Assembly Plant due to parts shortages.
“They're extremely generous people that work at our plant and in our community,” said John Scott, people cevelopment coordinator for Unifor Local 444.
According to the union, Windsor Assembly Plant was closed for 17 weeks this year, but workers dug deep. Factor in retirees and layoffs and logic says much was not to be expected.
Last year workers filled two Pacificas. This year they filled six.
“They realize they need to give back. To whom much is given much is required. That's something we really believe in,” Scott said.
Sparky's Toy Drive isn't the only charity benefitting from Unifor Local 444 workers generosity. “We also support several other causes like the food bank. Coats for kids. The poppy drive."
Sean Costello, coordinator of Sparky's Toy Drive, says union and non-union workers at Stellantis are vital and appreciated.
“By far our biggest donor,” said Costello. “We couldn't do what we do as far as putting the packages together for the kids, 1 to 13, without their assistance so, vital for our operation.”
Costello says more than 2,700 children received toy packages this year. Distribution ended last weekend but Sparky's Toy Drive has gone from being a seasonal operation to a year-long project.
“We start sorting and packing again in February. A lot of the donations that come in now will be used for next year but we need those donations,” he said.
The need increased this year with the drive helping between 300-400 more kids with the biggest pinch being felt for kids between nine and 13.
Costello lit up when explaining why donors pick the toys they do.
“They think back to their childhood and they go, 'I love that game.' It seems to fit in that five-nine age category so we get a lot of those gifts and we're always short the older kids,” he said.
For gift ideas to help Sparky and the kids click here.
