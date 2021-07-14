Advertisement
Windsor Assembly Plant will be down until August: Unifor
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 2:10PM EDT
The Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor Local 444 says workers at Windsor Assembly Plant will be off work for the rest of July.
The union says Stellantis has just informed them that the plant will be down the weeks of July 19 and July 26.
A Unifor post on social media says it’s due to a semiconductor shortage.
The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March. Workers were back on the job on Monday, July 5 for one week before another shut down was announced Friday.