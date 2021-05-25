WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Assembly Plant will be running two shifts next week, Unifor Local 444 says.

According to a tweet from Unifor, the company has informed them the plant will be resuming the shifts the week of May 31 at its regular start times.

The plant has been shut down since March 29 and had been set to reopen after four weeks due to a microchip shortage. The closure was extended, the most recent was announced on May 11 with the shut down set to continue until May 17.

Microchips are needed for any electronics in a vehicle including the braking system and navigation board.