WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor Local 444 says they received “terrible late notice” from the company that Windsor Assembly Plant will once again shut down for the week of July 12.

The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March due to a worldwide microchip shortage.

Microchips are needed for vehicle electronics, including the braking system and navigation board.

Workers were back on the job on Monday, July 5 for one week before another shut down was announced Friday.