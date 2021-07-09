Advertisement
Windsor Assembly Plant to be shut down again July 12
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 2:03PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor Local 444 says they received “terrible late notice” from the company that Windsor Assembly Plant will once again shut down for the week of July 12.
The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March due to a worldwide microchip shortage.
Microchips are needed for vehicle electronics, including the braking system and navigation board.
Workers were back on the job on Monday, July 5 for one week before another shut down was announced Friday.