WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Assembly Plant employees won’t be heading back to work for at least a few more weeks.

Stellantis has informed Unifor Local 444 that the facility will be shutdown the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, according to a tweet from the union.

The company has informed the Union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of :



September 13



September 20



Re~semiconductor chips



*****Please share***** pic.twitter.com/mxm7NlH9hR — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) September 8, 2021

Production was also down the weeks of Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

The plant has had several shutdowns this year due to a shortage of microchips.