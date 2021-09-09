WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Assembly Plant employees won’t be heading back to work for at least a few more weeks.

Stellantis has informed Unifor Local 444 that the facility will be shutdown the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, according to a tweet from the union.

Production was also down the weeks of Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

The plant has had several shutdowns this year due to a shortage of microchips.