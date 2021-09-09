Advertisement
Windsor Assembly Plant shutdown gets extended: Unifor
Published Thursday, September 9, 2021 8:42AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 9, 2021 9:07AM EDT
The Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Assembly Plant employees won’t be heading back to work for at least a few more weeks.
Stellantis has informed Unifor Local 444 that the facility will be shutdown the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, according to a tweet from the union.
Production was also down the weeks of Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.
The plant has had several shutdowns this year due to a shortage of microchips.