WINDSOR -- Fiat-Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant and its feeder plants will be idled for a week.

The union, Unifor local 444 says it has just been notified of the layoff for the week of Nov. 4.

FCA says the shut-down is due to an "internal capacity constraint."

Industry insiders say 'constraint' means, there is a backlog of inventory.

Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant employs about 6,000 people.