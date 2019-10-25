Windsor Assembly Plant on shutdown first week of November
Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (Christie Bezaire/ CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 5:30PM EDT
WINDSOR -- Fiat-Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant and its feeder plants will be idled for a week.
The union, Unifor local 444 says it has just been notified of the layoff for the week of Nov. 4.
FCA says the shut-down is due to an "internal capacity constraint."
Industry insiders say 'constraint' means, there is a backlog of inventory.
Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant employs about 6,000 people.