WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down again, this time for 4 weeks once again due to a shortage of crucial parts.

“Then Union has received word that the shortage of microchips that are crippling almost every auto company is now impacting us here at the Windsor Assembly Plant … Because of the shortage, our plant will be down for the next four weeks starting on Monday, March 29,” read a tweet from Unifor Local 444.

As indicated the shutdown is expected to begin on Monday and last roughly a month.

The plant has already faced a shutdown recently due to shortages.

On Feb. 8, the plant was shuttered for three weeks due to a global shortage of semiconductors used to make microchips.

CTV News Windsor has reached out to the Union for comment.