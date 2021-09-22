WINDSOR, ONT. -- Despite a previously announced shutdown, Windsor Assembly Plant employees are going back to work next week.

Stellantis said in an email the CTV News that production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will resume the week of Sept. 27.

“It is a fluid situation, with decisions being made on a weekly basis,” said Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin.

She said since March, production at Windsor Assembly ran the weeks of March 1, 8, 15, 22, then a partial week May 31 and weeks of July 5, Aug. 2, Aug. 9.

The company has informed the Union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be working next week!



Working the week of September 27



Welcome back



*****Please share***** pic.twitter.com/FDvnloe7GM — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) September 21, 2021

Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy told AM800 News it has been a frustrating situation.

"Next week will be our 13th week only working the entire year so it's been frustrating for our members for sure," said Cassidy. "I mean not just at Windsor Assembly Plant but our auto suppliers as well right."

The shutdowns are due to an ongoing microchip shortage in the auto industry.