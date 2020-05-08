WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Fiat-Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant looks to be on track for a May 19 reopening according to union leadership.

On Friday, the president of Unifor Local 444, David Cassidy, tells CTV News a tour of the minivan plant to see measures put in place to keep workers safe from COVID-19 proved to be impressive.

“They have done a tremendous job inside the facility, both inside and outside in a short time,” says Cassidy.

The union leader says while FCA has always focused on the health and safety of its workers, he’s comfortable the company has made the necessary adjustments to adapt to the threat presented by the novel coronavirus.

“When the main chain goes down in that assembly plant, people are running and now they have a different approach to make sure that people’s safety is first and foremost prior to that main chain running,” says Cassidy. “That’s a shift in how we see production moving.”

Cassidy admits there will be “bumps in the road” but is confident the workplace will be safe for everyone upon their return.

More to come.