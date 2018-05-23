

CTV Windsor





Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles is still feeling the effects after a plant fire stateside created a part shortage for car-makers.

While all three shifts continue to work at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the line has slowed down since the fire on May 2.

The fire occurred at Meridian Magnesium in Lansing, which supplies an inner door piece for the Pacifica minivan.

FCA spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin expects full production to return to the mini-van line early next week.

She notes that is a full week earlier than originally expected.

Meanwhile, the president of Unifor local 200, John D’Agnolo, says full production has returned to the Essex engine plant in Windsor.

Workers were asked to stay home last week when the auto-maker halted production of the pickup.

Meridian Magnesium is a supplier to Ford's F-series trucks at its Kansas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan assembly plants.

Essex engine supplies the V-8's for the pickup.

D'Agnolo says the Meridian moved equipment to other company plants.