WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Assembly Plant has once again shut down.

Stellantis says the temporary closure for the week of July 12 is due to the global microchip shortage.

The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March. Workers were back on the job on Monday, July 5 for one week before another shut down was announced Friday.

A statement from the company says "Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry."

Microchips are needed for vehicle electronics, including the braking system and navigation