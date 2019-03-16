Windsor area under winter weather travel advisory
Travel advisory in place
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:00AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park and Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.
The agency says travel may be hazardous in some areas Saturday.
It says a sudden but brief period of locally heavy snow is expected.
Environment Canada warns of possible reduced visibility in the heavy snow.
Conditions will improve by early afternoon.