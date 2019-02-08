

CTV Windsor





Nationwide unemployment numbers for January are in – and Windsor’s rate remains below the national and provincial average.

The Windsor census metropolitan area, which includes Windsor, Amherstburg, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Lakeshore, saw the jobless rate tick down by one point, from 5.3 per cent in December to 5.2 per cent in January.

Across Canada, 66,800 new jobs were added fueled by a hiring surge in the private sector, according to Statistics Canada.

By region, Ontario and Quebec had the biggest employment increases last month. Energy-rich Alberta, hit hard by the oil-price decline, shed jobs for a second-straight month and saw its jobless rate rise to 6.8 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent.

Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

· Newfoundland and Labrador 11.4 per cent (11.7)

· Prince Edward Island 9.9 (9.6)

· Nova Scotia 6.9 (7.1)

· New Brunswick 8.2 (8.4)

· Quebec 5.4 (5.5)

· Ontario 5.7 (5.4)

· Manitoba 5.5 (6.0)

· Saskatchewan 5.5 (5.6)

· Alberta 6.8 (6.4)

· British Columbia 4.7 (4.4)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

· St. John's, N.L. 7.4 per cent (7.4)

· Halifax 5.1 (5.6)

· Moncton, N.B. 5.4 (5.2)

· Saint John, N.B. 6.2 (6.3)

· Saguenay, Que. 4.8 (5.1)

· Quebec 3.8 (3.9)

· Sherbrooke, Que. 5.2 (5.4)

· Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.2 (5.3)

· Montreal 6.1 (6.0)

· Gatineau, Que. 5.0 (4.8)

· Ottawa 5.3 (5.0)

· Kingston, Ont. 5.8 (6.0)

· Peterborough, Ont. 5.9 (5.0)

· Oshawa, Ont. 5.6 (5.7)

· Toronto 6.1 (6.0)

· Hamilton, Ont. 3.9 (4.3)

· St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 6.8 (7.0)

· Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 4.9 (5.1)

· Brantford, Ont. 5.9 (6.3)

· Guelph, Ont. 1.9 (2.3)

· London, Ont. 5.2 (5.0)

· Windsor, Ont. 5.2 (5.3)

· Barrie, Ont. 5.1 (4.9)

· Sudbury, Ont. 6.7 (6.3)

· Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.5 (5.2)

· Winnipeg 5.7 (5.8)

· Regina 4.8 (5.7)

· Saskatoon 5.8 (5.6)

· Calgary 7.3 (7.5)

· Edmonton 6.4 (6.3)

· Kelowna, B.C. 3.1 (3.3)

· Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 4.8 (4.5)

· Vancouver 4.8 (4.5)

· Victoria 3.6 (3.6)