WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor announced a new system Wednesday to help those who may need extra assistance in the event of an emergency evacuation.

The Vulnerable Persons Registry has been developed by the city and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services to help protect those who may need an extra hand.

“We have developed a vulnerable persons registry for anyone with mobility or cognitive issues, or who may have special equipment like oxygen,” Deputy Fire Chief Andrea DeJong said in a news release.

“In the event of an emergency evacuation, knowing these special needs in advance will be a great help to us in getting people to safety.”

There is no age restriction on who can be registered, the city said, and homes with multiple residents who may be considered vulnerable can register everyone at the same time.

The Vulnerable Persons Registry is found through the E-Services menu on the City of Windsor website.

For those without internet access, the city recommends first contacting a family member for assistance or to call 311 where an employee from the Contact Centre can help walk residents through the sign-up procedure.

The announcement comes in time for “Emergency Preparedness Week” in Windsor.

In addition to the registry, the city has recently rolled out its “Windsor Alerts notification system which would provide updates to residents in the event of a major crisis, emergency or severe weather event with warnings and instructions.