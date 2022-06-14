Windsor and Hamilton mayors agree on friendly wager for OHL Championship Series

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has agreed on a friendly wager with Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenburger ahead of Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series.

The loser has to wear the other city’s jersey at the next council meeting.

When asked if he was going to follow up the other mayor, Dilkens said he certainly will.

“He’s a good guy, we have a great working relationship mayor Eisenburger in Hamilton,” said Dilkens. “We have a good wager going and I expect he’ll be wearing a Spitfires at a future council meeting.”

Fans will find out after Game 7 on Wednesday.

The winning team will head to the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which runs June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.