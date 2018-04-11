

Hospital staff from Windsor and Leamington are joining in a province-wide workplace action for respect.

About 75,000 nurses, personal support workers, porters, dietary and administrative and trades staff across Ontario are wearing a 'Together for Respect' sticker Wednesday as a symbol of solidarity and protest.

At the end of March, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, SEIU Healthcare and Unifor formed an alliance, the first of its kind, to work together and mount an escalating campaign to push Ontario hospitals to return to bargaining and treat their staff with respect.

"Some of the issues that we are facing is being over worked, under staffed and also we have to worry about our collective agreement,” says April Lamont, CUPE Local 1132 president. “Everything we've worked for such as job security, job posting language, we don't want to lose that and that's what the OHA is coming after for.”

Union officials say violence in the workplace is something local nurses and front-line health care providers are very familiar with.

In this found of provincial bargaining with the three unions, CUPE says hospitals have asked for significant concessions, refused to address the growing issue of workplace violence and offered wages below the prevailing norm.

Wednesday’s solidarity action is the first of several events planned for the coming weeks.

Rallies will be held at hospitals across the province on April 18 to demonstrate workers’ solidarity securing a fair contract.