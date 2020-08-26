Advertisement
Windsor and District Labour Council to celebrate Labour Day online
Windsor Labour Day parade on Sept. 4, 2017 (Rob Hindi/AM800)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Labour Day celebrations are going virtual for 2020.
The Windsor and District Labour Council’s (WDLC) annual celebrations on Monday, Sept. 7 will be broadcast on YourTV as well as the WDLC website and Facebook.
The celebrations will consist of speeches from Unifor local 444 president Dave Cassidy, Unifor local 200 president John D'Agnolo, Unifor local 2458 president Tullio DiPonti, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse, CUPW local 630 president Tish Glenn, OPSEU 145 vice-chair and Justicia activist Elizabeth Ha, CUPE local 2974 president Ian Nash and WDLC president Brian Hogan.
There will also be a youth essay and video contest.
The WDLC will be making donations to several locals’ charity of choice in recognition of their work throughout the pandemic.
Local Charity
ATU Local 616 Windsor Pride LGBTQ
CUPE Local 2974 Welcome Centre
CUPW Local 630 CMHA Windsor-Essex County
Firefighters Association Up About Down
ONA Local 8 Second Chance Auction Animals Rescue
OPSEU Local 162 The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County
UFCW Local 1006A TBD
UNIFOR Local 2458 Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex County