WINDSOR, ONT. -- Labour Day celebrations are going virtual for 2020.

The Windsor and District Labour Council’s (WDLC) annual celebrations on Monday, Sept. 7 will be broadcast on YourTV as well as the WDLC website and Facebook.

The celebrations will consist of speeches from Unifor local 444 president Dave Cassidy, Unifor local 200 president John D'Agnolo, Unifor local 2458 president Tullio DiPonti, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse, CUPW local 630 president Tish Glenn, OPSEU 145 vice-chair and Justicia activist Elizabeth Ha, CUPE local 2974 president Ian Nash and WDLC president Brian Hogan.

There will also be a youth essay and video contest.

The WDLC will be making donations to several locals’ charity of choice in recognition of their work throughout the pandemic.

Local Charity

ATU Local 616 Windsor Pride LGBTQ

CUPE Local 2974 Welcome Centre

CUPW Local 630 CMHA Windsor-Essex County

Firefighters Association Up About Down

ONA Local 8 Second Chance Auction Animals Rescue

OPSEU Local 162 The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County

UFCW Local 1006A TBD

UNIFOR Local 2458 Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex County