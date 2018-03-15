

CTV Windsor





Huron Church is typically listed among Windsor’s bumpiest roads in annual polls, but a $3 million injection of cash could help fix a stretch of that.

Transportation Minister Kathryn McGarry announced funding for 22 municipalities for the reconstruction of connecting links, where municipal roads or bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community, or to a border crossing.

In the case of Huron Church, it’s both. The City of Windsor will receive $3 million for the reconstruction of Huron Church Road from Dorchester to Malden Road.

In Chatham-Kent, $3 million will go towards the rehabilitation of the Lord Selkirk Bridge in Wallaceburg.

"We are helping municipalities… make important improvements to their roads and bridges, keeping our communities moving and our roads safe,” said Minister McGarry. “These highways are essential links in many communities, connecting people to jobs and improving the economy and residents’ quality of life."