Windsor and Amherstburg RIDE programs stop 655 vehicles
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 8:40AM EST
Police in Windsor and Amherstburg conduct RIDE programs on Oct. 30, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police in Windsor and Amherstberg stopped 655 vehicles during RIDE programs in the region.
The traffic enforcement branch conducted the initiatives targeting impaired driving on Friday night.
Police say out of 655 vehicles inspected, officers issued one three-day licence suspension and one driver was arrested for the criminal offence of exceeding legal blood/alcohol content.