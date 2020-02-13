WINDSOR -- Windsor police are inviting the public to a series of sessions to help with input for developing their strategic business plan.

The Police Services Act mandates that every police board shall prepare a business plan at least once every three years to outline objectives, functions and guidelines for how it will provide adequate and effective policing to the community they serve.

Windsor police are currently developing the 2020-2022 Strategic Business Plan.

Police say one important part of the process is to seek community input in the form of community consultation sessions.

These sessions are intended to provide an opportunity for all members of the community to contribute to the development of our policing priorities for the next three years.

All Windsor and Amherstburg residents are encouraged to attend one of the sessions.

Sessions in Windsor and Amherstburg: