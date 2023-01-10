Windsor among lowest housing, renting fees in Ontario: report

Housing prices in Windsor are among the lowest in the province, according to a report from an online real estate search portal.

Point2Homes looked at the country’s 50 largest cities to see how much homeowners and renters are shelling out each month to pay for where they live.

For homeowner costs, the study accounted for property taxes, condo fees, and mortgages (where applicable) based on data from the latest census.

Windsor had the lowest homeowner costs in Ontario and fifth in the country at an average of $1,169 per month.

For renters, Windsor was second in Ontario at 13th in Canada at $1,046. Greater Sudbury was listed as the most affordable in Ontario for renters. Top 15 Canadian cities with lowest shelter costs. (Source: Point2Homes)

Among the cities analyzed, Trois-Rivières has the distinction of being the only one where both renters and owners deal with housing costs lower than $1,000 per month. It was the lowest in both the homeowner and renter categories in the country.

Oakville, Ont., is the most expensive city in Canada for both homeowners and renters alike when it comes to living fees, setting residents back $2,384 and $2,146 per month, respectively.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych.