

CTV Windsor





If you are interested in becoming a firefighter in Windsor, now is your chance to apply.

The Human Resources Department announced that applications for the 2018/2019 firefighter recruitment are currently available on the city’s website.

The City of Windsor will accept applications from Friday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. until no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. No late applications will be accepted.

The minimum requirements are as follows:

· At time of application, an applicant must be 18 years of age or older.

· At time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

· At time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

· At time of hire, an applicant must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class “D” driver’s licence with “Z” endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle and provide a driver’s abstract as a condition of employment.

The City of Windsor only accepts applications for the firefighter recruitment online. For those applicants who do not have access to a computer, please note computer access is available at your local library.

Applicants that do not have a valid email address may attend the Human Resources Department, located at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 408, to complete an application, which will be entered online, and the applicant’s receipt will be issued at that time.