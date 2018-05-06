

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Windsor Police were called to a housing unit in the 3,000 block of Bloomfield Road around 2 p.m. Saturday after a report there was an armed man inside one of the units.

Police were responding to a 911 call indicating there was a man inside the residence armed with a gun and making threats.

Police say five police vehicles attended the scene and officers approached the row house with weapons drawn.

There was a brief standoff before officers went inside and the incident came to an end.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and at this point no arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is continuing.