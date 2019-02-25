

CTV Windsor





Wind warnings and blowing snow advisories have ended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Strong winds with gusts of 90 kilometre per hour hit the region Sunday and continued overnight, but they are expected to begin diminishing later Monday morning.

Power outages, damage to trees and structures were reported across the province.

Emergency crews were kept busy Sunday as trees split by the wind fell on powerlines in Sandwich Town.

In Walkerville, a tree was resting perilously on the wires above.