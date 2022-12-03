Wind warning issued for Windsor, Ont. region on Saturday

Windsor should expect some fierce weather on Saturday, as strong winds are expected across the region as most of southern Ontario finds itself under a wind warning, according to Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, the Windsor region is currently under a wind warning for the duration of Saturday.

Most of southern Ontario finds itself under the wind warning, with the following local regions included:

Chatham-Kent

Rondeau Park

Windsor

Leamington

Essex County

The main hazards include strong westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h in the wake of a strong cold front Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Environment Canada said the strongest winds will last only for an hour or so as the cold front passes.

Winds are expected to ease up early Saturday evening, with sustained winds at 30 km/h, and gusting up to 50 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that the strong winds can damage soft shelters, and outdoor tents and awnings. High winds may snap tree branches and toss around loose objects.

Utility outages are also possible.

The wind already made its mark on the Windsor area early Saturday morning, with strong winds knocking down hydro poles on Concession Road 3 North in Amherstburg, Ont.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Sunday: Sunny. High of 2 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 5 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 6 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High of 3 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 2 C.