Wind warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The forecaster says strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.
Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely across much of the region after a cold front moves through from early to late afternoon Friday.
A burn ban is in effect in Amherstburg until further notice due to high winds.
ERCA has issued a flood watch for southern Essex County.
Winds are expected to diminish this evening as a high pressure ridge moves in.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.