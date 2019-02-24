

A major wind storm is blowing through the region with gusts so strong they are taking down trees and knocking out power.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and there was also a blowing snow advisory.

Gust in Windsor reached up to 95 km/hr, causing damage across the city.

It left some people struggling to stay on their feet.

"We will see shingles and siding damage to some houses. We'll probably see trees down, branches down for sure," says Environment Canada's Peter Kimbell.

He says the stiff, straightline winds are made worse by blowing snow, making driving conditions hazardous.

"High profile vehicles like trucks are suceptible to the winds, especially if they're driving perpendicular so, truckers beware," Kimbell says.

Emergency crews were kept busy as trees split by the wind fell on powerlines in Sandwich Town.

And in Walkerville, a tree was resting perilously on the wires above.

In Tecumseh, fire services were reminding residents if you see a downed power line, treat it as a live wire and stay at least 10 metres back and call 911. If a line falls in your car, stay in the vehicle.

"This is very reminiscent of what we saw last May. There was a lot of damage on that day. We saw winds of 111 kilometres an hour back then," Kimbell says.

He says the region could see those types of winds again so he advises people to be aware and be careful.

"It's a very, very intense system."