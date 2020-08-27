WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada warns that wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour and nickel-size hail are possible for southwestern Ontario.

A thunderstorm watch has been upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada’s website.

The forecaster says it could include wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rain.

The storm is expected to hit the region Thursday afternoon into early this evening.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” said a statement from Environment Canada. “Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Environment Canada also extended a heat warning for the area. Daytime high temperatures will be near 34 Celsius with humidex values potentially reaching the low 40s.

It won’t last long though. Daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 20s Friday.