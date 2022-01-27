Wind chill of -23C in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for frigid wind chill temperatures and a chance of flurries in the Windsor area.

The forecast says wind will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -4C, but a wind chill of -23 Thursday morning.

It’s expected to be mainly cloudy with a few flurries Thursday morning, then a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be cloudy, with flurries beginning in the evening then changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind staying steady into the evening with a low -9C.

Mainly cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. North wind gusting to 30 km/h and a high -7C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high -11C.

Periods of snow overnight Saturday, and a low -15C.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy. High -5C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.