Wind chill of -18C to start the week in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for a cold and windy start to the week in the Windsor area.

Wind will be west at 30 km/h, but gusting to 50km/h with a high of -5C. The wind chill is expected to be -18C Monday morning and -13C by the afternoon.

The forecaster says it will be clear overnight, with the wind becoming light near midnight and down to a low of -14C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday will be sunny, with wind becoming south gusting to 60km/h late in the morning. High -4C. Cloudy periods overnight and a low -7C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high 1C.

Thursday will be cloudy. High -1C.

Cloudy on Friday with a high of -2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -0.8C and the average low is -8C.