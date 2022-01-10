Wind chill of -18C to start the week in Windsor-Essex
A pedestrian bundles up as snow falls at University and Ouellette Avenues in Windsor, Ont., Jan.31, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada is calling for a cold and windy start to the week in the Windsor area.
Wind will be west at 30 km/h, but gusting to 50km/h with a high of -5C. The wind chill is expected to be -18C Monday morning and -13C by the afternoon.
The forecaster says it will be clear overnight, with the wind becoming light near midnight and down to a low of -14C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Tuesday will be sunny, with wind becoming south gusting to 60km/h late in the morning. High -4C. Cloudy periods overnight and a low -7C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high 1C.
- Thursday will be cloudy. High -1C.
- Cloudy on Friday with a high of -2C.
The average high temperature this time of year is -0.8C and the average low is -8C.