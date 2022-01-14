Wind chill could reach -22C overnight in Windsor-Essex: Environment Canada

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is predicting dangerous wind chill values for Windsor-Essex in the latest forecast.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High -2C. Wind chill near -12C.

As for Friday night, it will be mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -13. Wind chill -12C Friday evening and -22C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High -8C. Wind chill -22C in the morning and -14C in the afternoon. Saturday night..clear. Low -13C.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High -3C. Sunday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. Low -5C.

Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High -1C. Monday night..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -3C. Tuesday night..periods of snow. Low -4C.

Wednesday..periods of snow. High -1C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -9C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -6C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -0.9C and the average low is -8C.