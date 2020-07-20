WINDSOR, ONT. -- As Windsor-Essex once again lags behind other Ontario regions with the province’s reopening plan, residents could soon learn if the area will be permitted to advance to Stage 3.

There are 10 regions still in Stage 2, but 24 other regions moved into the new stage last Friday.

The Greater Toronto Area, Niagara and Windsor-Essex are some of the areas still in Stage 2. Chatham-Kent moved to Stage 3 on Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce on Monday if more regions can move ahead in the restart plan.

Ford’s news briefing is at Queen's Park at 1 p.m., with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minster Rod Phillips. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will stream the announcement live.

Stage 3 allows gyms, bars, playgrounds, dine-in services and cinemas to reopen. It also allows larger social gatherings of 50 people indoors, and 100 people outside. Physical distancing rules still apply.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in the province to advance to Stage 2, with Leamington and Kingsville advancing on July 7. Windsor, Lakeshore, Amherstburg, Tecumseh and Essex moved to that phase on June 25.

Ford said the area was held back due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the local agri-farm sector.

Over the weekend, there were 85 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, including 60 farm workers.