'Will this be the Nightmare Before Christmas?': Winter weather thwarting holiday travel plans

A fast approaching “significant” winter storm is forcing many in southern Ontario to reconsider their holiday travel plans.

Several officials are suggesting people stay home ahead of the weekend, predicting roadways to be messy once winter weather arrives.

“We'd really like to see everybody just stay home and keep themselves and their families safe,” said Brant OPP Const. Michelle Murphy.

“These storms are fluid and they change constantly. So checking today for Friday isn't always the best.”

Murphy said it’s best to check updated weather forecasts before travelling on the road saying if you must, it’s good to be prepared.

“Let people know where you're going and when you expect to arrive. Just so that there is there's somebody that knows the path that you are going to taking,” she said.

Murphy suggested it’s imperative to have a fully charged phone and charger in your vehicle along with a shovel and bag of salt, noting motorists can call 5-1-1 to learn more about Ontario road conditions.

“If you're not comfortable on the 400 series highways, this is not the time to go out on the 400 series highways,” she said.

Officials at YQG Windsor International Airport told CTV News they’re ready for anything Mother Nature throws their way, saying they’re looking forward to putting their snow and ice removal equipment to good use.

We're prepared, we're well prepared. We have everything ready to go. So not a big deal to us. It's not the first time we've had to go and fight the elements,” said Steve Tuffin, director of operations.

“The problem we have here is we get more ice. We can't use salt on the asphalt, it's too corrosive to the aircraft. So we end up dry sweeping and using liquid chemical. So we battle ice probably more than anything and it's difficult but we have the tools and the elements to take care of it.”

Tuffin said, “The runways are going to be cleared. The aprons are going to be cleared and there should be no delays because of anything that happens at Windsor airport.”

Others in Windsor are reconsidering their travel plans before Christmas Day arrives, opting to avoid any weather related issues.

“Everything is kind of on hold till we find out what's actually going to happen,” explained Windsor resident Jacqueline Leclair. “Let's just play it by ear. I don't know. There's no sense of taking any chances.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the temperature will drop Friday afternoon as many plan to travel for the holidays, warning that a flash freeze could occur, making roadways and other surfaces dangerous and slippery.

“Will this be the Nightmare Before Christmas? Well, it may, it may not be. But I think we have to wait and see the full impact,” said senior climatologist David Phillips.

“All 10 provinces and three territories had weather statements out today or weather warnings,” Phillips explained, “So we're all affected by something. It's the fact that it's this week. We're vulnerable. It's this week before Christmas. I mean, if it happened two weeks ago, we're having it in the middle of January, hey, it might have just been a footnote.”

“But because of the timing. Because of the of the people shopping and moving from one place to another, leaving cities coming to cities, this is the busiest time of the year. And boy, I mean, nature really sometimes holds the trump cards at this time in terms of being the Grinch before Christmas or The Nightmare Before Christmas.”