WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WIFF Under the Stars returns this weekend

    The Vision Corridor is the site of the free movie weekend, WIFF Under the Stars. June 7-9 next to the Aquatic Training Centre and the Chimczuk Museum. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The Vision Corridor is the site of the free movie weekend, WIFF Under the Stars. June 7-9 next to the Aquatic Training Centre and the Chimczuk Museum. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Free movies outdoors is back, thanks to Windsor International Film Festival’s “WIFF Under the Stars” event

    From Friday, June 7 until Sunday, June 9, there will be free flicks at the “Vision Corridor” in downtown Windsor — It’s the open space between the Aquatic and Training Centre, Chimczuk Museum and the Art Gallery of Windsor.

    It's a popular event for the city and as always there’s no charge.

    There’s something for all ages and cinematic tastes.

    This year's screenings include the award-winning film Searching for Sugar Man and classics like The Little Mermaid and 101 Dalmatians.

    The first film lined up in the three-day program is “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Mayhem” which will be shown at 10 a.m. on Friday.

    Dr. Vincent Georgie is a University of Windsor professor and the Executive Director of the Windsor International Film Festival.

    "So, WIFF Under the Stars - we did it last year - we're doing it again this year,” said Georgie. “Free movies outdoors, come one, come all. Come and enjoy. And, anything that's like that - it's a way showing respect back to our community of saying: 'thanks for making us who we are’.”

    It’s recommended to bring your blankets and chairs, friends and family, of course - and enjoy a weekend of movies.

    On-site concessions will be available for purchase, including popcorn from What’s Poppin’, and soda from the Soda Pop Bros – both are local businesses. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News