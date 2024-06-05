WIFF Under the Stars returns this weekend

Free movies outdoors is back, thanks to Windsor International Film Festival’s “WIFF Under the Stars” event

From Friday, June 7 until Sunday, June 9, there will be free flicks at the “Vision Corridor” in downtown Windsor — It’s the open space between the Aquatic and Training Centre, Chimczuk Museum and the Art Gallery of Windsor.

It's a popular event for the city and as always there’s no charge.

There’s something for all ages and cinematic tastes.

This year's screenings include the award-winning film Searching for Sugar Man and classics like The Little Mermaid and 101 Dalmatians.

The first film lined up in the three-day program is “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Mayhem” which will be shown at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Dr. Vincent Georgie is a University of Windsor professor and the Executive Director of the Windsor International Film Festival.

"So, WIFF Under the Stars - we did it last year - we're doing it again this year,” said Georgie. “Free movies outdoors, come one, come all. Come and enjoy. And, anything that's like that - it's a way showing respect back to our community of saying: 'thanks for making us who we are’.”

It’s recommended to bring your blankets and chairs, friends and family, of course - and enjoy a weekend of movies.

On-site concessions will be available for purchase, including popcorn from What’s Poppin’, and soda from the Soda Pop Bros – both are local businesses.