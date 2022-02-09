WIFF set to return as in-person screenings resume next month

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) announced this week that it will be returning to the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor next month with in-person screenings featuring all Oscar-nominated films.

It will be the first indoor, in-person event for WIFF in two years according to executive director, and chief programmer, Vincent Georgie.

“We’re thrilled just with the feedback already,” he says.

Georgie says the screenings will take place in The Capitol’s Kelly Theatre from March 3-5 and will follow COVID-19 precautions to ensure all patrons can enjoy a safe return to the silver screen.

“We heard from our audience loud and clear,” explains Georgie. “They’re ready to start coming back.”

Since the pandemic, festival organizers introduced WIFF Under the Stars drive-in movie series.

Georgie anticipates the original annual festival planned for November will return with in-person events this year, noting ticket sales for the upcoming March event have exceeded expectations.

“Sales have only been going on for 24 hours and they’ve actually been spectacular,” Georgie adds. “It’s been incredible just the sheer amount. It’s a clear signal that people are ready to come back safely.”

To support the safety of all attendees, capacity will be reduced to 50 per cent and will follow social distancing guidelines, face coverings will be required at all times, and proof of full vaccination will be required.

“Great films are better experienced with great company, and our team is working diligently to ensure a safe viewing experience for all of our patrons,” Georgie says.

The in-person screenings will bring the films ‘Drive My Car’ (in Japanese), ‘Flee’ (in Danish), ‘Parallel Mothers’ (in Spanish), and ‘The Worst Person in the World’ (in Norwegian). In total, these films garnered 11 Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning.

The March screenings were announced during the festival’s WIFF Off Script Facebook Live discussion of the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations and can be viewed by visiting the Windsor International Film Festival’s Facebook page.

Drive My Car — Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best International Feature

After his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

Thursday, March 3 at 2:50 p.m., Friday, March 4 at 2:40 p.m., and Saturday, March 5 at 12:20 p.m.

Flee — Nominated for Best International Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature

Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan.

Thursday, March 3 at 1 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 3:40 p.m.

Parallel Mothers — Nominated for Best Actress – Penelope Cruz and Best Original Score

Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way.

Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m., Friday, March 4 at 8:20 p.m., and Saturday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The Worst Person in the World — Nominated for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay

Director Joachim Trier returns with another modern twist on a classically constructed character portrait of contemporary life in Oslo. Chronicling four years in the life of Julie, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD examines one woman’s quest for love and meaning in the modern world. Fluidly told in twelve chapters, the film features a breakout performance by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve as she explores new professional avenues and embarks on relationships with two very different men (Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum) in her search for happiness and identity.

Friday, March 4 at 12:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 7:50 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for general admission and $10.25 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting windsorfilmfestival.com and at the door one hour prior to the first showing